Ear-Piercing Studio Studs Coming to Georgetown

Studs, an ear-piercing studio and earrings brand, is opening its first store in Washington, D.C.

The New York-based company inked a 1,226-square-foot lease at 3288 M Street NW in Georgetown, marking its 19th location nationwide. The store will open May 24.

Germar Properties owns the property, according to public records.

Studs was co-founded by Anna Harman and Lisa Bubbers and offers ear-piercing as well as jewelry.

“We chose this location because of the foot traffic, visibility on M Street, proximity to Georgetown Park and other co-tenants in the area,” Gabe Harris, Studs’ vice president of expansion, told Commercial Observer. “We also love the building. It feels very ‘classic Georgetown’ and allows us to blend the historic nature of the architecture with our modern concept resulting in an experience that feels both welcoming and unique.”

The neighborhood offers a mix of national chains and independent boutiques, ranging from high-end luxury brands to affordable fashion retailers.

“It’s one of the few neighborhoods in D.C. that attracts locals, students and tourists,” Harris said. “Given the mix of restaurants, retailers and services in the market, Georgetown has great energy throughout the day and we’re excited to contribute to and be part of that activity.”

Studs was represented by Isabel Cohen and Michael Leifer at Runyon NY and locally by Anastasia Kharchenko with J Street Companies. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented ownership.

