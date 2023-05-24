E-Commerce Firm Veyl Ventures Moving to 4K SF at 251 West 30th Street

Health branding and e-commerce company Veyl Ventures plans to move to Resolution Real Estate’s 251 West 30th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Veyl signed a two-year lease for 4,000 square feet at 251 West 30th and will relocate from 750 Lexington Avenue later this spring, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $46 per square foot.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican coffee chain 787 Coffee signed a 3,500-square-foot lease for two floors in the retail component of the building. Asking rent for 787’s storefront was $95 per square foot.

“251 West 30th Street has tremendous cachet thanks to a central location in a thriving mixed-use district,” Resolution’s Barry Bernstein, who represented both sides of the Veyl lease with Michael Adler, said in a statement. “In addition, it is Silver LEED certified with a strong e-commerce tenant base, both of which support Veyl Ventures’ forward-focused business model.”

In 787’s lease, Albert Halawani of Kassin Sabbagh Realty (KSR) represented the tenant while Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman and Drew Weiss handled it for Resolution..

KSR and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

251 West 30th Street is a nine-story, 104,000-square-foot building between Seventh and Eighth avenues, one block south of Madison Square Garden. Tenants in the Midtown building include Industrious, Sinequa, Jupiter Intelligence and architecture firm Greenberg Farrow.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.