DMV Iron Gym Muscles Into Rockville

DMV Iron Gym, a Northern Virginia fitness club, is expanding to Rockville, Md.

The company, which has locations in Alexandria and Falls Church, signed a 16,000-square-foot lease at Federal Plaza, a 249,000-square-foot retail center in Montgomery County, and will move into the new space this fall.

“For years, we’ve been hearing from our members that they would love to see us expand into Maryland,” Leo Williams, owner of DMV Iron Gym, told Commercial Observer in an email. “We were excited by the central location of Federal Plaza in Rockville and look forward to bringing a state-of-the-art gym and training facility to Montgomery County.”

Bethesda, Md.-based Federal Realty owns and developed the property, which is located at 1776 East Jefferson Street.

DMV Iron Gym features professional personal trainers and numerous training programs, as well as a full complement of gym equipment — from barbells to more tech-enhanced machines.

Other tenants at Federal Plaza include discount retailers TJ Maxx and Ross, electronics store Micro Center, and Trader Joe’s.

It was not immediately clear who brokered the deal.

