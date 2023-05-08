Cult Gaia to Relocate in Miami Design District

Fashion label Cult Gaia is graduating to a permanent spot within the Miami Design District.

The high-end brand inked a new 2,300-square-foot lease at 137 NE 40th Street, next door to the Saint Laurent boutique and across the street from Fendi’s flagship. The new store, set to open by the end of year, will replace furniture maker Liaigre.

The tenant’s brokers, Jeremy Aidan of Isaacs and Company and Jared Robins of Inhouse Commercial, described the agreement as a “long-term lease” but did not specify the length. Landlord Gator Investments was represented in-house by Spencer Goldsmith. A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Last May, the L.A.-based Cult Gaia made its Miami debut with a 2,000-square-foot pop-up boutique at 3915 NE First Avenue, which is owned by Craig Robins’ Dacra, the developer credited with turning the Design District into a retail destination.

Cult Gaia was founded by Jasmin Larian Hekmat, daughter of billionaire toy maker Isaac Larian, and is best known for its colorful, glistening bags and dresses that cost hundreds of dollars. The ready-to-wear brand, founded in 2012, counts two other stores on Melrose Avenue in L.A. as well as a recently opened flagship on New York’s Wooster Street.

Other shakeups at the Design District include the closure of coffee shop OTL last month. Tiffany, owned by luxury giant LVMH, is taking over the space.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.