Sales  ·  Residential
Inland Empire

Apartment Community in SoCal’s Inland Empire Sells for $323,718 Per Unit

By May 11, 2023 3:20 pm
reprints
The garden-style apartment community at 3364 Honeybrook Way includes a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
The garden-style apartment community at 3364 Honeybrook Way includes a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The Mogharebi Group

The multifamily market in Southern California’s Inland Empire is attracting investors’ attention as more people flee Los Angeles.

Real estate investment company Convenient Holdings has put down $50.5 million for a 156-unit multifamily community in Ontario, Calif., Commercial Observer has learned. The deal for The Landing Apartments pencils out to $323,718 per unit.

SEE ALSO: Nuveen Acquires 12K-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio, Mostly in NYC

Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen and Bryan LaBar of The Mogharebi Group (TMG) brokerage announced the deal and represented the seller. Property records show it was owned by an entity named Sir James LP, tied to an individual named Rafael Jung in Orange County.

The garden-style apartment community at 3364 Honeybrook Way includes a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 704 to 1,108 square feet. The property also includes a pool and spa, a tennis court, and private access to a community lake.

The Inland Empire is traditionally more affordable for tenants than along the coast, though average rents are still above national levels. The region saw increased growth after the pandemic hit in 2020 due to the rise in remote work.

“There is little relief for the current supply-demand imbalance with very few new units scheduled to be delivered in the foreseeable future, so The Landing represented an excellent opportunity to fill the need for well-located, quality rental housing,” TMG’s Bryan LaBar said in a statement.

Charlie James and Daniel James started Convenient Holdings in L.A. in 2021.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

3364 Honeybrook Way, Alex Mogharebi, Bryan LaBar, Otto Ozen, Convenient Holdings, The Mogharebi Group
New York City skyline.
Finance  ·  Sales
Washington DC

Nuveen Acquires 12K-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio, Mostly in NYC

By Mark Hallum
Writers and their supporters walk the picket line outside the Netflix offices and studios — owned by Hudson Pacific Properties — in Hollywood. More than 11,000 television and movie writers are on strike for the first time since 2007 after talks with studios and streamers failed to clinch a deal.
Leases  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Hollywood Writers Strike Dents Hudson Pacific’s Portfolio

By Greg Cornfield
The property is next to the Alameda Rail Corridor for its proximity to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and that it’s within two miles of Interstates 710 and 405 and State Route 91.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Turnbridge Equities Pays $7.1M Per Acre for Industrial Site in LA’s South Bay

By Greg Cornfield