Wildflower Sells Recently Acquired Queens Warehouse for $92M

Development firm Wildflower’s Adam Gordon has sold a warehouse in Queens’ College Point neighborhood for $92 million, a sharp increase from the price he paid for it only a year ago, according to property records made public Thursday.

The 245,337-square-foot property at 28-10 Whitestone Expressway was sold to Terreno Realty, records show. The property used to be the New York Times distribution center before Wildflower acquired it for ​​$35 million in February 2025.

SEE ALSO: Hedge Fund Buys Waterfront Complex in South Florida to Expand Office

Gordon himself signed the deal for the seller, while Christine Falco, a partner at law firm Morici & Morici, signed for the buyer, according to records.

It’s unclear why Wildflower opted to sell the College Point property, which sits wedged between Flushing Bay and the Whitestone Expressway. The site was slated to become an e-commerce logistics center.

Wildflower began redevelopment of the building in 2022 and landed a $94 million construction loan in 2023 prior to taking ownership, according to New York YIMBY.

Wildflower and Terreno Realty did not respond to requests for comment.

The site was known as the College Point Logistics Center after its redevelopment. Cushman & Wakefield was tasked with leasing space at the property, but it’s unclear who negotiated the sale.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.