Design studio Atlason, women’s clothing retailer Argent and plastic surgeon Dr. Shirley Madhere kept or scored new office space at 594 Broadway.

In the largest lease, Atlason renewed its 2,911-square-foot offices on the second floor of the SoHo building for another five years, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

GFP declined to comment on the asking rent, but asking rents at the property range from $48 to $59 per square foot, according to PropertyShark.

Atlason — which designs kitchenware, furniture and packaging for large businesses — first moved to the property in 2018 and decided to stick with the 12-story building because of its SoHo location, said GFP’s Neith Stone, who handled the deal for both sides.

“594 Broadway’s prime SoHo location has made it an attractive choice for professional service firms, health and wellness specialists, fashion-related brands and creative and tech firms,” Stone said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Argent brought its stylings to the property on Broadway between East Houston and Prince streets in March.

The women’s workwear brand stitched together a five-year deal at the end of February for 2,252 square feet on the fourth floor, said Lee & Associates NYC’s Rachel Kirkham, who represented Argent with Dennis Someck and Justin Myers.

Argent decided to ditch its nearby offices at 580 Broadway because that building is undergoing renovations. It landed on 594 Broadway because of its “proximity” to Argent’s New York City flagship at 93 Crosby Street, Kirkham said.

Alongside Stone, GFP’s Donna Vogel represented the landlord in Argent’s lease. A spokesperson for Argent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last, Dr. Shirley Madhere will give her footprint at the 250,000-square-foot property a facelift.

The plastic and reconstructive surgeon inked a five-year deal to relocate from 1,532 square feet on the second floor to 2,277 square feet on the third floor, according to GFP.

Madhere, who focuses on aesthetic facial surgery, first moved to the building in 2012 and plans to relocate to her new space within the next few weeks, the landlord said.

GFP’s Stone and Vogel represented Madhere and GFP in the lease.

Madhere isn’t the only doctor to sign a deal at the property. Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Sapna Westley renewed her 1,746-square-foot offices on the fourth floor for another five years, while ear, nose and throat practice Downtown ENT signed a seven-year lease for 1,001 square feet on the fifth floor, according to GFP.

Other new transactions at 594 Broadway include design firm William Leggio Architect taking 1,192 square feet and pilates studio Mongoose Bodyworks renewing its 814-square-foot space, according to GFP.

