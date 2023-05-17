Bruckner Commons, a mall in the Soundview section of the Bronx, has attracted a slew of new retailers, including a supermarket, discount store, beauty supply store and a to-go version of Buffalo Wild Wings, owner Urban Edge Properties announced.

German discount grocer Aldi inked the largest of the leases, taking 21,976 square feet in the outdoor retail complex at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard, which spans roughly three blocks off the Bruckner Expressway on either side of Story Avenue. It will be the fourth location in the borough for Aldi.

Local discount chain Lot-Less signed a lease for 15,082 square feet to open its second location in the Bronx and 14th outpost citywide. The off-price retailer sells a variety of goods, including food, clothing, personal care items, and household necessities.

Physical therapy provider JAG-ONE took 4,000 square feet, while with beauty supplier Saloncentric grabbed 1,977 square feet. Lastly, Buffalo Wild Wings Go signed on for 1,666 square feet in the mall, also known as the Shops at Bruckner.

“With Aldi and Lot Less taking significant positions at Shops at Bruckner, the property continues to build on its reputation as a real community destination,” Scott Auster, executive vice president and head of leasing at Urban Edge, said in a statement. “When all of these tenants are open alongside a brand-new Target, we expect to see a boost in consumer traffic to benefit the entire neighborhood.”

A spokesperson for Urban Edge declined to disclose asking rents or lease lengths, except to say that the leases were long-term.

Christopher Walther, Ben Weiner and Miles Mahoney of Ripco Real Estate represented Urban Edge in the leases with Saloncentric, JAG-ONE and Buffalo Wild Wings. Ripco’s Esther Bukai brokered the deal for Aldi. Jason Gerbsman of Hudson RE handled the transaction for Lot-Less.

Gerbsman and Ripco’s spokespeople didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.