Aanika Biosciences Expands by 25K SF at Industry City

Agricultural life sciences firm Aanika Biosciences will grow its footprint by 24,587 square feet at Industry City, the sprawling 16-building campus in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Aanika inked a 10-year deal to expand from 2,500 square feet on the sixth floor of Building 6 to 27,087 square feet on the entire third floor, according to Industry City’s Jeff Fein, who brokered the lease for both sides. Asking rent was $35 per square foot.

The firm’s new digs will include prebuilt lab space for Aanika’s research on microbial tags, which it uses to trace the spread of foodborne illnesses. It plans to relocate to the third floor in the next two months, Fein said.

Aanika has expanded at Industry City before, moving from the 400 square feet it first took in 2018 to 2,500 square feet in 2021. It again needed more space because of its “continued growth,” Vishaal Bhuyan, Aanika’s CEO and founder, said in a statement.

The company decided to stick with Industry City thanks to its collection of other life sciences tenants, Fein said.

“The biotech community has been growing here [thanks to] the entrepreneurial nature of the campus, its small businesses, the venture capital activity and the other tenants,” Fein said. “They wanted to be a part of that.”

Industry City is owned by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company. Other life sciences firms at the site include biotechnology company Melonfrost, NYU Langone Health’s lab space and Cresilon, which makes a gel for animals that stops bleeding.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.