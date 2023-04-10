Sports Betting Media Company Action Network Secures 8K SF at 61 West 23rd Street

Sports betting media company Action Network is wagering on offices elsewhere in a relocation to 61 West 23rd Street.

The Action Network plans to part ways with 275 Madison Avenue in a relocation to 8,367 square feet in the Midtown South building bought by Taconic Investment Partners and suit makers the Zegna family in 2016, according to landlord brokers CBRE. Asking rent was $78 per square foot, according to CBRE.

SEE ALSO: Three Firms Take 77K SF at Hudson Yards

The brokerage and Taconic did not show its hand on the length of the lease or the names of brokers who negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

“With its recent redevelopment, 61 West 23rd Street offers a distinguished product in the heart of the Flatiron District,” Colleen Wenke, president of Taconic, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Alexander Golod and Meghan Allen represented the landlords in the deal.

After picking up the seven-story property, Taconic restored the building’s façade, renovated the main lobby and freight lobby and brought in new elevator cabs in 202. Other tenants in the building include retail occupants Sisu Cosmetics and Empire State of Wine.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.