Satis&fy, an event company known for working with Disney and Nike, has dumped Brooklyn in the hope of being more satisfied in Queens.

The Germany-based firm inked a 10-year deal for 11,982 square feet at 47-25 34th Street in Long Island City, according to landlord Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA). Asking rent was $34 per square foot.

Satis&fy already relocated from 5,000 square feet at 14 54rd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, to a temporary space on the third floor of the Long Island City building earlier this month, said Josh Nissim, Satis&fy’s head of technical services. MRA is building out its permanent warehouses and offices on the same floor with an official move-in scheduled for the summer, said MRA CEO Joseph Farkas.

The event company needed more space to grow its operations and landed on Long Island City because the neighborhood holds a host of businesses that Satis&fy works with, Nissim said.

“This space was really appealing to us because it’s in Long Island City, where there are a lot of creative folks and talented companies that are in media, film, television and event production,” Nissim said. “It’s a community for us here.”

Plus, the space itself will allow Satis&fy to transport supplies to and from events around the city, Farkas said.

“They saw all the value,” Farkas said. “The building has heavy floor loads [and] enormous ceiling heights. It’s got a single window line that wraps around the building, so the light and air is enormous.”

Newmark’s Scott Klau and Ryan Gessin represented the landlord while Alex Rosenblum and Jordan Gosin, also of Newmark, handled it for the tenant. A Newmark spokesperson declined to comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.