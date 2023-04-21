Persian Restaurant Maman Joon Opens in Tysons

Maman Joon is taking its popular Persian cuisine to another Northern Virginia suburb.

The Washington, D.C.-based restaurant, owned by Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai, inked a 2,500-square-foot space on the second level of Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Va., taking the spot formerly occupied by fast-casual Mediterranean eatery Cava.

Tabibian and Ejtema also own burger restaurant Z-Burger, which has nine locations in the region. Last summer, the duo opened a combined 4,000-square-foot location housing both Mama Joon and Z-Burger at 1408 Chain Bridge Road in McLean, Va., marking its first Maman Joon location outside the District.

The new location is in the Macerich-owned Tysons Corner Center, which is the largest mall in the Baltimore-Washington area, and the 22nd largest in the United States. The mall giant took ownership of the property when it acquired its developer, Wilmorite Properties, in 2004.

“I think Tysons Corner mall is one of the best malls in the country,” Tabibian told FFX Now. “We know there’s a lot of Persian community and a lot of people from Qatar, Saudi and Middle Eastern countries in that area. We thought there was a void for a Persian [or] Middle Eastern concept, and we thought it would be a great fit to put Maman Joon out there.”

Maman Joon sells kabobs, soups, salads, wraps and vegetarian rice dishes. Its initial location, at 4531 Wisconsin Avenue NW, was launched in 2021.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.