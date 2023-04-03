Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Doctors to Open Upper East Side Outpost

If New York Bone & Joint Specialists have a bone to pick, it’s not with the practice’s new offices at 1198 Third Avenue.

The orthopedic and sports medicine firm inked a 10-year deal for 3,816 square feet on the ground floor and basement of the 20-story building, said Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Eli Yadid, who brokered the lease for the tenant with colleague Joshua Berkun. The medical practice plans to open in a few months, Yadid said.

Asking rent was $170 per square foot for the 2,951-square-foot ground floor, he said.

New York Bone & Joint takes the storefront between East 69th and East 70th streets from grocery delivery startup Fridge No More, which shuttered last year, Patch reported.

New York Bone & Joint jumped on the space for its fourth outpost because of its location on Third Avenue, which “has been exploding in recent years,” Yadid said.

Plus, the store offered “high visibility” and “a lot of foot traffic,” said Retail by MONA’s Brandon Singer, who brokered the lease for landlord 169 East 69th Street Corporation with colleagues Marisa Simkin and Matthew Ball.

New York Bone & Joint has two other locations on the Upper East Side, at 130 East 67th Street and 903 Lexington Avenue, and another in Midtown at 67 West 55th Street, according to its website.

Spokespeople for New York Bone & Joint and property manager Douglas Elliman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

