New Balance Runs to the Upper West Side

Sneakerheads may be flocking to the Upper West Side soon.

New Balance is opening a new store at 210 Columbus Avenue, taking 4,100 square feet for 10 years, according to Atlantic Retail, who brokered the deal for landlord Brodsky Organization.

The sneaker mega-brand will occupy 2,600 square feet on the ground floor and 1,500 square feet on the lower level at the base of an 11-story apartment building between West 69th and West 70th streets.

The landlord brokers, Atlantic Retail, declined to disclose the asking rent for the space, but average asking retail rents in the area were $295 per square foot in the fall of 2022, according to the Real Estate Board of New York.

This will be the third New York City store for New Balance, which also has locations on the Upper East Side and in the Flatiron District.

Atlantic Retail’s Joe Mastromonaco, Evan Clements and Colleen Morrissey represented the landlord in the deal.

Alexander Brodsky, president of the Brodsky Organization, said in a statement that the store was “an ideal location with easy access to New York City’s top green spaces like Central Park and Hudson River Park. Bringing in one of the world’s premiere active lifestyle brands is a great fit for the neighborhood.”

CBRE’s David LaPierre, Joel Stephen and Kristen Crossman handled the transaction for New Balance.

“So many different consumer groups descend on this superb location, from the Central Park runners to the young trendsetters,” said Crossman. “They are going to love what they find once the store opens.”

Clothing brand Intermix previously occupied the storefront, which shares the block with stores including Club Monaco, Allbirds, Marine Layer, Lululemon, Madewell, and Magnolia Bakery.

Other new retailers in the neighborhood include Chanel Beauty, M.M. Lafleur, Intimissimi, Rothy’s and Lovesac.

