Madison International Hires Mark Schein as COO, General Counsel

Madison International Realty has hired Mark Schein to be its new chief operating officer and general counsel, the private equity firm announced Monday.

Schein, who comes from investment firm Värde Partners, “will focus exclusively on Madison’s strategic platform initiatives while growing relationships, corporate best practices and processes,” according to a press release from Madison.

The newly minted executive spent two and a half years as global chief compliance officer at Värde Partners, after a 15-year stint at York Capital Management, where he was also chief compliance officer. Värde didn’t immediately return a request for comment on his departure.

Schein has a law degree from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s in economics and American studies from Williams College. He started his career as an assistant district attorney in the Bronx before heading to the New York Stock Exchange’s enforcement division. He then moved into financial compliance gigs at Schwab Capital Markets, where he was director of anti-money laundering compliance, and at U.S. Trust Company, where he served as director of broker dealer compliance.

“His insights, capability and industry contacts will be invaluable as Madison grows its platform and investment offerings,” said Ronald Dickerman, the founder and president of Madison, in a statement. “I believe our firm’s potential for growth is tremendous. Mark’s ability to assist in business optimization will guide our strategic growth.”

Madison controls a large retail portfolio in the five boroughs, much of which it acquired from Forest City Realty Trust in 2011 and 2018. Its former Forest City properties include Atlantic Center, Atlantic Terminal and Harlem Center. The firm also controls the now-vacant Regal Court Street building in Downtown Brooklyn, along with Queens Place mall and 239 West 42nd Street in Times Square.

