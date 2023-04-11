Logistics Firm TransLoop Expands and Relocates in Fort Lauderdale

Logistics company TransLoop has tripled its office footprint in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Chicago-based firm opened a 3,179-square-foot office at 101 NE Third Avenue, where it plans to hire 40 new staffers, the company announced. The three-year deal closed in February.

“Our team is consistently growing, and this new office is in a prime location on NE Third avenue with a view of the beach and has all of the amenities our team members would want and deserve,” said a representative for TransLoop.

The freight brokerage was previously based less than a mile away at the Bank of America Plaza, occupying about 1,000 square feet.

CBRE’s Brian McDonnell, Bill Sheehy and Thomas Haughton represented the tenant in the recent deal. A representative for Ivy Realty, which owns the Third Avenue office building, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 21-story property counts coworking provider Quest Workplaces and technology company Reveneer as tenants, among others. Since 2021, New Jersey-based Ivy Realty has spent at least $1.5 million renovating the building’s interior, according to property records.

TransLoop’s Fort Lauderdale relocation follows an expansion at its Chicago headquarters. Last year, TransLoop signed a lease for a 17,000-square-foot office in the Windy City, with plans to hire 100 employees.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.