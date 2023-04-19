Local Retailers Serving Coffee, Brews and Tacos Setting Up at DC Airports

The Washington, D.C., airports are bringing in some local flavor.

Two dozen new concessions will start to build terminal outposts at Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport in late 2023, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

“The brands selected will provide customers with a curated Washington region experience,” Jaimini Erskine, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’ vice president for marketing and concessions, said in a prepared statement. “In this round, numerous proposals were submitted from operators who will bring local flavors and a greater variety of offerings for a memorable experience for our airport passengers.”

MarketPlace Development, which creates world-class airport retail environments, was charged with finding new retailers for the airports.

Reagan National Airport will welcome 10 new concessions, including DC Arts District Market, which sells unique apparel and gifts; Inside the Beltway, which offers travel convenience necessities; and souvenir shop Neighborgoods DC.

On the beverage front, the airport will bring in D.C.-based Compass Coffee, which offers ethically sourced coffee; Atlas Brew Works, a D.C.-based artisanal beer maker; and Zeke’s Coffee, a Maryland-based coffee shop. New eateries are Half Moon Empanadas, Dos Toros Taqueria and Cava Mezze Grill.

Dulles will offer 14 new concessions, including airport regulars such as bookstore Ink by Hudson, health and wellness store Brookstone, and newsstand Hudson and Hudson Nonstop, which will have “just walk-out technology.”

New food offerings with local flavors include Gatsby, a full-service D.C.-based restaurant and bar; Sfoglina, an Italian eatery with several D.C. locations; Rappahannock Oyster Co., offering local oysters from the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay; and Union Kitchen. Food options include national chains Potbelly, Starbucks, Auntie Anne’s, Freshii Bowls, and grab-and-go food store Market 1962.

“The recently awarded concessions for Reagan National and Dulles International Airports offer an expanded variety of retail and dining options that will transform the passenger experience,” Michael DiCosola, president of MarketPlace Development, said.

All openings are slated for the summer of 2023.

