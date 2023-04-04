Kohler Opening First NYC Office in NoMad

Kohler — a kitchen, bathroom and plumbing supply manufacturing giant — will open its first New York City office at 1140 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Wisconsin-based company signed a seven-and-a-half-year lease for 4,713 square feet on the eighth floor of Williams Equities’ 16-story building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

While Kohler has had a 10,000-square-foot retail showroom in the Flatiron District since 2017, the NoMad spot will be its first office presence in the city and will be used as a design studio, the source said. Kohler plans to move into its new digs in the spring.

Steven Marvin and Jason Birk of Olmstead Properties represented Kohler in the deal while Colliers’ Michael Joseph and Mac Roos handled it for the landlord. The Olmstead brokers declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 217,991-square-foot building between West 26th and West 27th streets include software developer AcessiBe, skin care product maker Elemis and entertainment company Fuse Media.

