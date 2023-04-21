Nonprofit HeartShare to Open New Center in Sunset Park

The children’s education nonprofit HeartShare Human Services of New York will open a new, 12,886-square-foot center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, later this year.

HeartShare, which educates children living in poverty and those with developmental disabilities, inked a five-year deal to house a program for immigrant children at 4507 Fourth Avenue, said MOD Commercial Realty’s Meyer Dagmy, who brokered the lease for the tenant and owner Trinity Lutheran Church.

Asking rent was $40 per square foot, Dagmy said.

HeartShare will take the basement, ground-floor and second-floor spaces from a public school, which closed during the pandemic. The fact that the space was already set up for a school made it a “perfect” fit for HeartShare, since the nonprofit wouldn’t have to renovate, Dagmy said.

“It’s a built-out school and it is ready to go,” Dagmy said. “This was just a hidden gem. It was impossible to find a school in Sunset Park this large.”

And Trinity was glad to bring HeartShare to the neighborhood, said Trinity Lutheran pastor Samuel Cruz.

“We try to rent to spaces that are consistent with the type of ministry we do,” Cruz said. “For us, we feel that it’s a win-win situation, in that we are giving a nice space at the lowest possible price and the church has some income, and we are also being a blessing [because of] the type of work that’s being done there.”

The deal adds to HeartShare’s 10 other locations throughout the borough in Downtown Brooklyn, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Flatbush, Bay Ridge and Fort Greene.

A spokesperson for HeartShare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.