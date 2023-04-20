BKV Group Adds 25-Year Design Leader Alkis Klimathianos in DC

BKV Group, a national design firm, has added Alkis Klimathianos as senior design leader and managing partner to its Washington, D.C., office.

Klimathianos joins BKV Group from Hill West Architects in New York, where he served as director of design operations.

“The sense of community, a collaborative culture, and opportunities for cultivation of professional leaders is what drew me to BKV Group,” Klimathianos told Commercial Observer.

“When the opportunity came up, I carefully considered how I could contribute to the continued growth and evolution of the firm. With my roots in New York, another main attraction to the role is the scope of design projects in BKV’s pipeline in the mid-Atlantic and East Coast, including its focus on master planning.”

The addition of Klimathianos will allow the firm’s founder and CEO Jack Boarman to devote his full focus to the national and international growth of the BKV Group, while also maintaining his board seats with the Washington DC Economic Partnership and the National Housing & Rehabilitation Association, the company said.

Klimathianos has nearly 25 years of experience in architecture and design. His main responsibilities at BKV will include overall studio leadership for the D.C. office, as well as strategic oversight on design conceptualization, project implementation, and expansion of the firm’s presence across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

“The DMV area, especially, is ripe for more integrated developments along the many transit lines connecting suburbs to city,” he said. “My most immediate goals are to build upon and further reinforce the already strong design expertise in the D.C. area to develop a community of designers and architects to examine, explore and develop common architectural objectives and solutions to address urban challenges while optimally addressing the clients’ goals and vision.”

Among BKV Group’s most significant developments are the 500-unit multifamily development Brewers Hill in Baltimore; the 2.75-acre mixed-use development Beckert’s Park in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood; and the 290,000-square-foot mixed-use development The Shay in the District’s Shaw neighborhood.

The BKV Group is currently helping its clients rethink several approved projects given the current economic environment, assisting them to potentially reposition them to address today’s market needs, Klimathianos added.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.