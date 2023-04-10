Affiliated Development scored approvals for a mixed-income housing project in West Palm Beach called The Spruce.

The eight-story development will have 270 units and ground-floor retail at 2051 Spruce Avenue in the Northwood district, which is mostly composed of single-family homes. Affiliated assembled the 1.5-acre parcel in 2014 and 2019, paying $1 million in total, according to property records.

The Fort Lauderdale-based developer had previously proposed a six-story building with 200 units, according to The Real Deal. West Palm Beach’s Housing & Community Development approved the additional two floors last week thanks to the affordable housing component.

A quarter of the units will be offered to those making 100 percent of the area’s median income, while another 10 units will be restricted to those making 80 percent, according to the developer. The Housing & Community Development will provide $2.5 million in grant proceeds over the next three years.

The development, which is scheduled to break ground this fall, is expected to cost $81 million, said a spokesman for the developer.

The approvals come just a week after the Florida legislature passed a sweeping affordable housing bill with over $700 million in funding for programs.

The Spruce marks the second public-private partnership between Affiliated and the city. Another housing development, The Grand, is expected to be completed next month in Downtown West Palm Beach, and a portion of the units will be set aside for workforce housing.

