Miami Office Broker Zach Wendelin Leaves CBRE for JLL

Zach Wendelin, one of CBRE’s top office leasing brokers in Miami, has joined JLL.

The broker started the new role as a managing director at JLL’s Miami office this month and now reports to the brokerage’s South Florida market director Rod Barnes, who’s based in the same office.

A Miami native, Wendelin served in the U.S. Navy in the 1990s before starting his real estate career in 2006.

During his six-year run at CBRE, the broker helped orchestrate the expansion of high-profile companies to South Florida. He represented hedge fund Millennium Management in negotiations for its 75,000-square-foot Brickell office in 2021, and Goldman Sachs when it opened a new office in West Palm Beach in 2021 and when it expanded its Miami base last year.

Wendelin made the move to JLL because he believes the brokerage has the right platform to service big-name clients because they expect a high level of service, the agent told Commercial Observer.

Wendelin’s move follows notable defections from JLL’s office leasing team in recent months. In July, a team led by Alan Kleber, which counted Uber and Blackstone as clients, joined Cushman & Wakefield. A year ago, Eric Groffman and Cameron Tallon jumped ship to CBRE.

