JLL’s Office Leasing Champ Alan Kleber Decamps to Cushman

One of JLL’s top office leasing teams in Miami has defected. The team, led by Alan Kleber, has joined Cushman & Wakefield, just five months after another office leasing team at JLL left for CBRE.

Kleber, who served as managing director representing high-profile office clients such as Blackstone and Uber at JLL, took on the role of vice chairman at C&W, beginning June 30.

Following Kleber from JLL to C&W are John Marshall and Ryan Nunes, who now serve as executive managing directors in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, respectively. Joining them was Alex Phung and Emily Ehrlich to serve as support members for the team.

“Joining C&W will give John, Ryan, Alex, Emily and I the opportunity to continue to expand and be a true dominant force in the market,” Kleber said in a statement. The broker previously worked for C&W between 1996 and 2011 and was not available for an interview.

The move is the latest blow to JLL’s leasing team as the office market remains strong thanks to new-to-market tenants, who continue to flock to Miami, and a slew of new, Class A development planned.

In March, a JLL team led by Eric Groffman and Cameron Tallon jumped ship to CBRE.

C&W’s new addition will bolster the brokerage’s dominance in South Florida. The firm raked in $1.45 billion in the dollar volume leased — the most of any brokerage and nearly twice as much as the runner up, CBRE, according to data compiled by the South Florida Business Journal.

A representative for JLL declined to comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.