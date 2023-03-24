WMATA Re-Ups Office Lease in Landover

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) continues its commitment to Landover, Md.

After signing a 90,473-square-foot industrial lease in the city on March 21, the transit agency renewed its 32,239-square-foot office lease at 8100 Professional Place.

Bristol Capital owns the three-story building, which is also known as One Metro Plaza. Built in 1979 as part of a three-building, 60,000-square-foot portfolio, the property consists of 19,000-square-foot floorplates and an adjacent surface parking lot that can accommodate 260 vehicles.

WMATA, which is charged with oversight of the mass transit system that operates throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region, including Maryland and Virginia, moved into the building in 2018.

Edge represented the tenant in the deal.

“This is a large WMATA hub, and being in close proximity to its new Maryland headquarters is a plus,” Rob Pugh, a partner with Edge, told Commercial Observer. “The landlord also understands their way of doing business and their requirement needs, which made for a smooth transaction.”

The new 330,000-square-foot headquarters will be part of a planned 2.3 million-square-foot mixed-use transportation hub being built at the site of the New Carrollton Metro station.

One Metro Plaza is located adjacent to Interstates 95 and 495.

“Its position directly off the Capital Beltway makes the location convenient for its partners and vendors situated throughout the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area,” Pugh said.

Kenneth Fellows and Keiry Martinez were also part of the Edge team in representing the tenant. The landlord was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.