WMATA Takes 90K-SF Industrial Space in Landover

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has signed a 90,473-square-foot lease at 6304 Sheriff Road, a 540,000-square-foot industrial building in Landover, Md.

Built in 1963, the property is owned by Nuveen Real Estate, which acquired it in 2013 for $32.5 million on behalf of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America fund, better known as TIAA, according to public records.

WMATA plans to utilize the space for the storage and repair of its fleet of transportation equipment and elevators when it moves in later this year.

WMATA is a government agency with oversight of the mass transit system that operates throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region, including Maryland and Virginia. The system consists of the D.C. Circulator bus system, Metrorail rapid transit service, Metrobus fixed-route bus service and the MetroAccess paratransit service.

The property is located on a 22-acre site near Interstate 495 and Maryland Routes 50, 704 and 295.

Edge represented the tenant in the lease.

“6304 Sheriff Road satisfied each important criteria in WMATA’s real estate search,” Rob Pugh, a partner with Edge, said in a prepared statement. “This includes the building’s open floor plate, high ceilings and rear loading capabilities which are necessary for the movement of large pieces of equipment.”

Edge’s Kenneth Fellows and Keiry Martinez joined Pugh in representing the tenant in the deal. The landlord’s rep was not disclosed.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com