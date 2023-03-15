TLC Relocates and Expands Rockville Therapy Facility

The Treatment and Learning Centers (TLC) has inked a 36,828-square-foot lease at 1390 Piccard Drive, a 101,853-square-foot office building in Rockville, Md.

Washington Property Company, the owner of the three-story building, acquired it in 2007.

TLC is a nonprofit organization founded in 1950 that provides speech-language therapy, occupational therapy and other services to children and adults with disabilities.

The company will be relocating this fall from nearby 2092 Gaither Road, where it has occupied 26,123 square feet since 2011.

Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease.

“TLC can expand and continue to stay on one floor, which was very appealing to them,” Guy Copperthite, Transwestern’s senior vice president, told Commercial Observer, referring to the building’s large floor plates. “In addition, the rear entrance to their space on the first floor is covered, making dropoff very easy in inclement weather. This property can also accommodate their outside playground area for the kids.”

Patricia Ritter, executive director of TLC, noted the larger space will allow the nonprofit to continue to grow.

“Transwestern helped us find a new facility with greater visibility and access and the versatility to support our needs as we continue to evolve,” Ritter said. “We look forward to expanding the care we provide to individuals within the community from our new home.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Peter Rosan and Kevin McGloon represented the building owner in the deal.

