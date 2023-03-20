Seiden Law is expanding to 4,869 square feet at 322 Eighth Avenue, where it currently leases 2,500 square feet on a different floor.

The firm signed a seven-year lease for the 12th floor of the GFP Real Estate-owned building in Chelsea, which was previously occupied by a branch of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Asking rent was $50 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Seiden Law will move from the 17th floor in the coming weeks.

“Seiden Law has been in the building since 2021 and needed the additional space to accommodate its rapid growth,” Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate, who represented both landlord and tenant, said in a statement. “Whenever a company can relocate to a new space within its existing building, it’s a win-win.”

The neo-Gothic building from 1925 was designed by architects George and Edward Blum and has a total of 185,000 square feet of space across 21 floors. Seiden Law’s original lease is for the 17th floor.

The building sits at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 26th Street. A recent deal involved Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer rug company started by three Peloton co-founders, which signed a lease for 7,000 square feet in November 2022, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

The entrance and the facade of the building have undergone a facelift in recent years. GFP Real Estate is currently working on doing the same for the lobby by adding a coffee bar, a waiting area, a security desk, turnstiles and contemporary finishes.

