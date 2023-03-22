Savanna Nabs $50M Construction Loan for First South Florida Venture

By March 22, 2023 5:56 pm
reprints
Olara. Rendering: Arquitectonica

Savanna has secured $55 million in financing from Madison Realty Capital for a luxury condo project in West Palm Beach, property records show. 

The Olara — a 275-unit complex with two, 26-story towers — is the New York-based developer’s first venture in South Florida. The condo building, at 1919 N. Flagler Drive, faces the Intracoastal Waterway, about two miles north of the city’s downtown. 

SEE ALSO: Fed Indicates Possible End to ‘Ongoing Increases’ After 25bp Hike

Since 2021, Savanna has been assembling the 3.4-acre site, paying nearly $30 million in total, according to property records.

Sales, led by Douglas Elliman, got underway in January with asking prices starting at $2 million. A representative for the developer declined to say how many units have gone under contract so far. 

The financing includes a $5 million mezzanine loan and $50 million to fund the construction, which is projected to end in 2026. A representative for Madison Realty Capital declined to comment.

The Olara, designed by Arquitectonica, will feature a 30,000-square-foot grocery store and restaurant on the ground floor, helmed by a yet-to-be-named celebrity chef. The development will also feature an 80,000-square-feet amenities deck on the sixth floor and a private marina by the Intracoastal Waterway.  

Olara is the latest luxury condo development to be erected in West Palm Beach, historically a working- to middle-class town, in response to the demand in nearby Palm Beach where inventory remains tight. 

Forest Development and Dan Kodsi’s Royal Palm Companies scored a $269 million construction loan last year for waterfront condo development near West Palm Beach. In similar projects, Two Roads Development and Alpha Blue Ventures together secured a $121.5 million loan, and BGI Companies secured $82 million in financing, to name just a few. 

Earlier this month, the Related Group completed Icon Marina Village, a 399-unit luxury rental property up the road from Olara.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Madison Realty Capital, Olara, Savanna
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on March 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C/
Finance
National

Fed Indicates Possible End to ‘Ongoing Increases’ After 25bp Hike

By Andrew Coen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Finance  ·  Analysis
Utah

The Next Domino

By Brian Pascus
Alison Williams
Finance
National

Walker & Dunlop Announces First Women-Led Lending Team

By Celia Young