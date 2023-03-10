Salons by JC — which leases out suites to haircutters, aestheticians and other beauty professionals — will open its first Brooklyn location at 1 Boerum Place this fall, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company inked a 20-year deal for 13,316 square feet on the first and second floor of the 23-story Downtown Brooklyn apartment property, said Brian Ezra, founder of landlord Avery Hall Investments, which developed the building with Aria Development and Allegra Holdings.

Asking rent was $150 per square foot on the ground floor and $75 per square foot on the second, Ezra said.

Salons by JC’s new outpost includes a roughly 650-square-foot dedicated entrance on the ground floor and another 12,666 square feet on the second floor. After touring Salons by JC’s two Manhattan locations in Chelsea and the Upper East Side, Ezra wanted to bring the brand to Brooklyn and to 1 Boerum’s residents specifically.

“We think that they’re going to look great for the building from a zoomed-out perspective, given the visibility,” Ezra said. “But just as, or maybe more importantly, [Salons by JC] will be really complementary to our residential building.”

The beauty parlor will join the barbecue restaurant Mighty Quinn’s at the base of the 138-unit property, Ezra said.

Newmark’s Jeremy Ezra, Peter Whitenack and Tyler King represented the landlord in the deal. Compass’ Michael Davis handled it for Salons by JC.

“From the beginning, our objective for this project was to effectively amenitize both the building and neighborhood and upgrade the experience for everybody,” Whitenack said. “I think Salons by JC is the perfect fit for this large second floor.”

Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.