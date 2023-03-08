Rubenstein PR Relocating to 13K SF at 1330 Avenue of the Americas

Rubenstein Public Relations has found its new headquarters nearby at 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rubenstein signed a lease for 13,200 square feet at Empire Capital Holdings’ 40-story building for a term of 10 years, according to the tenant. Rubenstein declined to disclose the asking rent.

The powerhouse firm — founded by Howard J. Rubenstein, who handled PR for people like Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump — will relocate from its current offices one block away at 1301 Avenue of the Americas once buildout on the new space is completed in early June, according to the tenant.

“For our group, the office is a place of union, connection and collaboration,” Richard Rubenstein, president of Rubenstein PR, said in a statement. “While we have team members located in other markets, we remain dedicated to maintaining our central headquarters in New York City. Our new location is convenient to both media outlets and mass transit for our staff.”

Built in 1965, 1330 Avenue of the Americas is a 525,000-square-foot building that was owned in a joint venture between Blackstone Group and Scott Rechler’s RXR until Empire Capital Holdings purchased it for $320 million in November 2022, CO and property records indicate.

Empire did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who brokered either side of the deal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.