Rockville Office Building Brings In Three New Tenants

Three new tenants, and one existing one, have signed leases at a six-story office building at 7361 Calhoun Place in Rockville, Md.

The 221,518-square-foot property, part of the two-building Calhoun Center, is owned by DSC Partners, which acquired it for $148.8 million in 2019 as part of a 1.3 million-square-foot Montgomery County portfolio.

Woman-owned technology company Caelum Research Corporation, real estate group Cardinia Real Estate, and professional services firm History Associates will all move to the building later this year.

Additionally, Sagarock LLC, a privately owned restaurant development and management company, renewed its lease in the building. Combined, the four leases total more than 16,000 square feet.

DSC Partners recently renovated the property with upgraded amenities including Monumental Market (an unmanned, 24-hour food market), electric vehicle charging stations, multiple conference rooms, updated common area restrooms, and a health and wellness center.

Edge, which was acquired by KLNB in February, represented the landlord in all four leases.

“The new amenities DSC built at the property was a huge driver,” Ken Fellows, a partner with Edge, told Commercial Observer. “DSC Partners had the foresight to invest in programs that would directly impact our ability to retain and attract new companies, as the activity and results over the past two years have demonstrated.”

The property is adjacent to Maryland Route 355 and close to Route 200 and Interstate 270.

Edge’s Robert Pugh also represented the landlord in the leases. The brokers for the tenants were not immediately known.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.