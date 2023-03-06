Rocco Steakhouse to Open New 5K-SF Midtown Eatery

By March 6, 2023 3:00 pm
reprints
BLT Steak at 106 East 57th Street, which shuttered in December, will be replaced by Rocco Steakhouse. Photo: PropertyShark

Restaurateurs Rocco Trotta and Pete Pjetrovic are establishing a second outpost for Rocco Steakhouse.

Rocco is moving into 5,450 square feet at 106 East 57th Street after signing a lease with the Dorchester, the co-op which owns and operates the Midtown building, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $200 per square foot, according to the Post.

SEE ALSO: London Coffee Chain WatchHouse Plans First U.S. Location at 660 Fifth Ave.

“There’s good visibility on 57th Street from both the office population as well as the luxury residential in that pocket, and we’re even seeing an increase in foot traffic,” CBRE’s Jared Lack, who negotiated on behalf of the co-op with Andrew Goldberg, told Commercial Observer.

The steakhouse will take over 3,500 square feet on the ground level, 1,350 square feet on the lower level and 600 square feet on the mezzanine from chophouse BLT Steak, which closed in December.

Trotta and Pjterovic, who both previously spent a decade at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, opened Rocco Steakhouse at 72 Madison Avenue in 2015. It’s unclear when they plan to debut the Midtown outpost.

ColliersDavid Tricarico and Christel Engel represented Rocco, according to the Post

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

