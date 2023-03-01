Primark Signs 55K-SF Lease at Queens Center Mall

Irish fast-fashion retailer Primark is establishing a second store in Queens as part of its rapid U.S. expansion.

Primark signed a lease for 54,562 square feet for a new location at Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, Queens, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The brand announced in November that it plans to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026 and has been growing in New York City since debuting on Staten Island in 2017.

The Queens Center location will be Primark’s fifth in the city and seventh in a Macerich property. In December, Primark opened its first Queens store at 162-10 Jamaica Avenue and a Downtown Brooklyn outpost at 445 Albee Square West, which took about a year from the signing of the lease to when the store finally began serving customers.

“Millions of shoppers around the world appreciate the dynamic selection and global style of innovative retailers such as Primark,” F.K. Grunert, executive vice president of leasing at Macerich, said in a statement. “We believe this popular international concept will drive significant traffic to this already heavily visited gem in the Macerich portfolio.”

Macerich did not provide the names of brokers on either side of the deal.

