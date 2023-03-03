NYC Extends Senior Center Lease in the Bronx

The city’s Department for the Aging has finalized a lease extension for a senior center in the Bronx, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which handles city real estate deals.

The agency extended its lease at 910 East 172nd Street in Crotona Park, home to the Casa Boricua Innovative Older Adult Center, which offers senior programs focused on arts, nutrition, mental and physical health, as wekk as trips within the city, according to DCAS.

The senior center has occupied 20,472 square feet on the first and second floors of the four-story brick building since 1995.

The city will pay an annual rent starting at $629,921, with incremental increases each year until it hits $778,161 in the last year, according to The City Record. The lease start date will be back-dated to Jan. 1, 2021, and it will run through the end of 2025.

CBRE handled the lease for the city and declined to comment via a spokesperson. It wasn’t clear if the landlord, the nonprofit Children’s Aid Society, used a broker. The organization didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.