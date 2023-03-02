Mexican Developer Buys Brickell Ave Site for Second Miami Project

By March 2, 2023 10:07 am
reprints
1870 Brickell Avenue. Photo: Menesse International

Menesse International paid $6 million for one of the last vacant sites along Miami’s Brickell Avenue, the developer announced. 

The 17,500-square-foot site is at 1870 Brickell Avenue, across the street from the waterfront Brickell Place Condominium and Related Group’s planned uber-luxury St. Regis condo development.

SEE ALSO: Inland Empire Industrial Site Flips at 23% Increase

Menesse, a developer hailing from Mexico and now based in Miami, plans to build a high-end boutique condo development, where prices would start at $3 million and average $3,000 a square foot, but plans for the project have not been finalized. 

Manny Chamizo III, commercial director of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, represented both the buyer and seller, the Carlos Saenz Family Trust, which could not be reached for comment. 

The parcel purchase, half of which was financed by Maxim Capital, marks Menesse’s second U.S. acquisition. Across the Brickell district at 143 SW Ninth Street, a block east of Interstate 95, the developer filed plans in December to build a 39-story rental tower with 400 units, which is expected to be completed by 2026. 

“There’s no market like it in the world, and with continued economic growth, especially in the tech and finance sectors, its momentum is only growing,” Mariano Borges, CEO and founder of Menesse, said about Miami in a statement. 

Founded in 2008, the company claims to have developed 39 developments in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and four in Tulum, totaling just over 1,350 units.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Menesse International
The 11.5-acre property at 750-760 East Central Avenue and 765-791 South Gifford Avenue comprises 78 units across seven buildings, with units ranging from 910 to 19,302 square feet.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Inland Empire Industrial Site Flips at 23% Increase

By Greg Cornfield
Construction at Pier 5 of the residential development Bronx Point, along with the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
New York City

Bronx Real Estate Thrives Despite Uncertain Market

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
A bank of Kung Fu Master video slot machines at the Venetian Hotel Casino.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Poarch Tribe Completes Purchase of Miami’s Magic City Casino

By Julia Echikson