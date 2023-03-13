Parker & Ace, a full-service, membership-based veterinary clinic, will open its first location in Washington, D.C., later this month.

The clinic signed a 2,700-square-foot lease at 501 H Street NE with landlord Douglas Development, which acquired the property in 2013 for $5 million. At the time, the developer demolished an existing building and replaced it with a six-story, 22,165-square-foot mixed-use building with three levels of retail and 28 apartment units.

Nearly 40 percent of D.C. residents own a pet, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“D.C. is one of the top 10 pet-friendly cities in America, so it made sense to launch the flagship location of Parker & Ace in the nation’s capital,” Alexis McLaughlin, co-founder and CEO of the company, told Commercial Observer. “H Street, specifically, is a great location for our first clinic — it is a community-oriented neighborhood filled with pet-friendly apartments, dog parks and local businesses, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

Parker & Ace will include an on-site surgery suite and laboratory, complete with digital radiology and ultrasound equipment for diagnostic testing.

The space was a cold dark shell, so the Parker & Ace team said it was able to customize the space to create a low-stress veterinary environment for pets, pet owners and veterinary professionals alike.

“We are excited about the vibrancy of the H Street and NoMa neighborhoods,” McLaughlin said, referring to the District neighborhood north of Massachusetts Avenue. “The building has great frontage, presenting an opportunity for us to share more about our brand and services.”

Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors represented the tenant in the deal. The landlord was represented in-house.

