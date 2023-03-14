Long Island City Residential Tower Gets $131M Construction Loan

In spite of all the headwinds for construction financing in New York City, one Long Island City developer has nailed down a $131 million construction loan for a new residential high-rise at 23-10 42nd Road.

Werwaiss Properties secured a floating-rate construction loan from Corebridge Financial—formerly AIG—and PCCP, according to Walker & Dunlop. The transaction will help finance the development of a 35-story, 240-unit development at the corner of 42nd Road and 24th Street, just south of Queensboro Plaza. The building will hold a mix of studios, one- and two-bedrooms, along with a fitness center, residents’ lounge, a sky lounge and multiple shared terraces.

Construction began last summer and is set to wrap in the summer of 2025.

Brian Haber, a managing director at PCCP, said that the firm was “pleased” to finance “this thoughtfully conceived residential tower in one of New York’s most rapidly growing, transit-rich neighborhoods. We’re proud to work with experienced developers to help create additional market rate and attainable housing options in New York City.”

The developer, Werwaiss, owns a number of properties in the neighborhood and is working on a 20-story mixed-use tower a few blocks away at 27-10 44th Drive.

Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland and Michael Diaz of Walker & Dunlop represented Werwaiss in the transaction. Schwartz said in a statement that the firm was “thrilled to work with a premier sponsor like Werwaiss Properties to help them capitalize this marquee building.”