Law Firm Garwin Gerstein & Fisher Keeps FiDi Offices

Law firm Garwin Gerstein & Fisher locked down a deal to remain in the same Financial District office building, the tenant brokers announced Monday.

The antitrust and business law firm signed a 10-year lease to move its offices to slightly smaller, 7,662-square-foot digs within 88 Pine Street, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield. C&W declined to comment on the asking rents.

Garwin Gerstein & Fisher, which moved to the 32-story tower in 2013, will ditch its 8,992 square feet on the 10th floor for new, 28th-floor offices. The firm was drawn to the space because of its views of the Manhattan skyline, said C&W’s Aron Schreier who represented the firm in the deal with colleagues Max Mond and Jennifer Konefsky.

Garwin Gerstein & Fisher “is pleased to continue its commitment to the Financial District and 88 Pine Street for the long term,” said Schreier. “[It] will benefit from new space within the building that is more reflective of the needs of its partners and staff.”

Other tenants at the 664,990-square-foot building between Wall Street and Maiden Lane include Gilbane Building Company and software firm Dalet.

CBRE’s Gerry Miovski, Masha Dudelzak, Dorothy Chuang and Jonathan Cope represented landlord Orient Overseas Associates. A representative for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Garwin Gerstein & Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

