Frederick’s Rockwell Brewery Serving Up Hometown Expansion

Rockwell Brewery, which has created more than 150 different beer varieties, is opening a second location in its hometown of Frederick, Md.

The brewery’s owners, Paul Tinney and Matt Thrasher, opened a production facility and taproom at 880 North East Street in Frederick in 2017, creating popular beers such as B.I.G. Juicy, Rapture American blonde ale, El Kabong IPA and Vincent 52.

This week, Tinney and Thrasher signed a 13,560-square-foot lease at 8411 Broadband Drive, a single-story, 32,560-square-foot flex building within Riverside Tech Park, where they plan to add 15 to 20 employees and pursue statewide distribution of their products.

St. John Properties owns and developed the 70-acre Riverside Tech Park, a 14-building business community containing more than 750,000 square feet of space along Progress Drive and Monocacy Boulevard.

The new brewing operation, which will include a taproom and outdoor patio, is expected to begin production this spring.

“Our team is presently evaluating all options regarding the branding of this new location, but we’ve reached the point in the evolution of Rockwell Brewery for a significantly higher volume of production,” Tinney said in an email. “Riverside Tech Park is easily accessible and positioned in an area that is expanding rapidly with new households. We love the energy and vibrancy of the community. Rockwell Brewery has many of these same traits, so we view it as a perfect match.”

The brewery is named after Rockwell Guitars, a company started by Tinney that produces handcrafted and custom-designed guitars. All of the beer names are either an artist, song title, artist or song lyric.

Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while Tony Checchia of VCRE represented the client.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.