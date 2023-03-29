EdgeCore Teams With Penzance on New Sterling Data Center Development

By March 29, 2023 11:21 am
EdgeCore's currently developing a 348,000-square-foot site in Sterling, Va. Rendering: EdgeCore

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, is expanding its data center portfolio in Northern Virginia, according to the company.

The data center developer will team up with Washington, D.C.-based developer Penzance on a new 285,000-square-foot data center on 7.6 acres at 1501 Moran Road in Sterling, Va. The three-story site will support 36 megawatts. The site’s plan approval process is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. 

EdgeCore also has an existing site in Sterling under development, just two miles from its new site, comprising 348,000 square feet and capable of supporting 54 megawatts of critical load. 

“With the acquisition of additional land in Northern Virginia, EdgeCore adds another key data center location to our portfolio and continues to advance our focus on rapid growth and development in key data center markets,” Lee Kestler, EdgeCore’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. 

The site is just north of Dulles International Airport.

Northern Virginia is one of the top data center markets in the nation because it is central to the national fiber network and close to some of the most populous parts of the country. In addition, a dozen local and national long-haul fiber providers are near the new site, the company said. 

Earlier this year, EdgeCore announced a groundbreaking in Silicon Valley, and the company has several other projects in the works. Partners Group acquired EdgeCore in November and invested $1.2 billion to  fund the buildout of existing and future data center sites.  

This is Penzance’s first entry into the data center market. The company acquired the site for the development earlier this year for $2.2 million.

“We continue to invest in and grow our Virginia portfolio across multiple product types, including data center, industrial and multifamily through our discretionary value-add funds,” Cristopher White, Penzance’s managing director of investments, said. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

