DC’s Historic Old Ebbitt Grill to Open 12K-SF Version in Reston Station

A Washington D.C. staple is getting a suburban spin.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group, which runs the historic Old Ebbitt Grill near the White House, has signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Reston Station in Reston, Va., where it will open Ebbitt House.

Old Ebbitt Grill opened in 1856 at 675 15th Street NW in Washington, D.C., and is known for its signature happy hours and raw bar. The new Ebbitt House restaurant will offer a menu of American classics for which the brand is known in a 300-seat dining room with two bars, plus an additional 125 outdoor seats and a patio bar.

Comstock, the developer behind much of the 80-acre Reston Station, is the landlord.

“The Ebbitt brand is a D.C. icon, and we’re thrilled that Reston Station was selected as their new location,” Tim Steffan, COO of Comstock, told Commercial Observer. “Our roster of office tenants, including Google, Qualtrics, ICF and Neustar will be able to walk downstairs to a number of onsite happy hour options as we grow our offerings over the next two years.”

When the restaurant opens, it will also join Reston Station’s growing retail scene, which includes Founding Farmers, Davio’s, Matchbox, Puttshack and Vida Fitness.

“Reston Station is shaping up to be the most prominent location along the Dulles corridor,” Jeff Owens, chief financial officer and head of corporate development for Clyde’s Restaurant Group, said in a prepared statement.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group is well represented in the area. The original Clyde’s opened in Georgetown in 1963 and has expanded to include 12 properties in Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland and the District.

Studio K Creative will design the new Ebbitt House space, which is slated to open in 2025.

Next Realty’s George Galloway represented the tenant in the lease, while Comstock was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.