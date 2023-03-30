DC Architecture Firm PGN Acquired by Michael Graves Architecture

PGN Architects, a Washington, D.C.-based architecture firm, has been acquired by Princeton, N.J.-based Michael Graves Architecture.

This is the Princeton company’s second acquisition in the D.C. region, following the acquisition of Waldon Studio Architects, a Columbia, Md.-based planning, architecture and interior design firm that it picked up in early March.

Other recent acquisitions by PGN include New Jersey-based Jose Carballo Architectural Group and North Carolina-based Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects.

“When evaluating this acquisition, we immediately recognized the talent, forward-thinking design approach, and deep level of experience within the PGN team, especially in the multifamily sector with many mixed-use projects,” Joe Furey, president and CEO of Michael Graves Architecture, said in a prepared statement.

With PGN Architects now merging with Michael Graves Architect, PGN’s partners Jeff Goins and Sean Pichon are set to remain in leadership roles and will continue growing the practice in the D.C. region.

“PGN is already prominent in Washington, D.C. — we have made a name for ourselves by establishing a presence and breaking ground with our multifamily portfolio,” Pichon said. “We’re excited to bring the MG team into the multifamily conversation and in turn, use our newly expanded resources to broaden our design influence on a national level.”

Among PGN’s recent projects are designing WestMill Capital Partners’ roughly 200-unit apartment project at the AutoZone site at 1207 H Street NE in the District, and designing the plans for Altus Realty’s condo development at the former home of the Exxon gas station on the western edge of Georgetown at 3601 M Street NW.

