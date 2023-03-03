Brokerage Cresa Continues Florida Expansion With New Boca Raton Office

Commercial real estate brokerage Cresa has opened an office in Boca Raton as it continues making inroads into the Florida market.

The Chicago-based firm is taking 2,000 square feet at The Atrium at Broken Sound, a three-story office building at 6111 Broken Sound Parkway NW. Asking rents at the 100,668-square-foot Atrium begin at $25 per square foot, according to Jeffrey Kelly of CBRE, one of the brokers who represents the building.

New managing principal Bob Schneiderman, who joined the Cresa in January from Colliers, will lead the Boca Raton office, with plans to hire additional brokers.

“Bob brings a wealth of market intelligence and client connections to the firm, having served clients locally and around the globe for decades,” Tim Rivers, Cresa’s Florida leader in August, said in a prepared statement.

Rivers, who came to Cresa from JLL last August, was the first to fill the position of Florida market lead at Cresa, which has only recently begun aggressively pushing into the state, with offices in Orlando, Tampa and Miami. Cresa’s Miami office completed 136 deals in 2022 for a total of $160 million in transactions, per the company’s numbers.

Cresa is a national firm with offices in more than 25 states, as well as in Canada. Outside of North America, the firm has partnered with Knight Frank in more than 50 territories since 2021, when Knight Frank ended its partnership with Newmark.

Built in 1986, the Atrium underwent a structural renovation that was completed in 2020 with a new lobby, cafe and lounge, CBRE’s Kelly confirmed. The property is now around 85 to 90 percent leased, he said.

Cresa did not respond to requests for comment.

