Community High School Heads to Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn

A new charter high school is growing in Downtown Brooklyn.

Community High School has leased 35,000 square feet for 30 years at 250 Jay Street, according to Newmark, which brokered the deal for both sides. It will take over the entire five-story building from another charter school, the Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School, which relocated a few blocks north to 77 Sands Street. Asking rent for the space was $50 per square foot.

The school is part of the Community Partnership Charter School network, which operates an elementary school on Emerson Place in Fort Greene and a middle school on Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The network has a 98 percent high school graduation rate, with over 90 percent of graduating seniors heading to a two- or four-year college or vocational school, according to Newmark. The organization that runs the schools, Beginning with Children, opened its first charter school at 11 Bartlett Street in Williamsburg in 1990.

Newmark’s Justin DiMare and Ryan Gessin represented both the landlord, Mattone Investors, and the school.

DiMare said that 250 Jay was “well located for Community High School to grow and thrive near MetroTech’s institutional base.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.