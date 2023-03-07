Community Healthcare Network Nearly Doubling South Bronx Outpost

Primary care provider Community Healthcare Network will nearly double its South Bronx outpost in a move to the under-construction 1000 Westchester Avenue — and all it had to do was cross the street.

Community Healthcare signed a 35-year deal to relocate from 975 Westchester Avenue to 9,069 square feet at 1000 Westchester, said Christopher Turner of tenant broker Denham Wolf. Turner declined to comment on the asking rent.

The care provider will move from nearly 5,000 square feet at 975 Westchester to the ground and basement floors of 1000 Westchester in 2024. The new space will allow Community Healthcare to grow its programs without leaving Longwood in the Bronx, Turner said.

“They were a little bit crowded in their current location, and they’ve been expanding the local community services they’ve been providing,” Turner said. “They loved the fact that [1000 Westchester] was directly across the street from their existing location.”

Plus, it didn’t hurt that Community Healthcare was able to ink a “synthetic condominium” lease, a type of deal that exempts a nonprofit from paying real estate taxes, Turner added.

Community Healthcare’s new space will sit right below Democracy Prep Public Schools, a pre-kindergarten through fifth grade charter school that will open next year, said landlord Peter Fine. Fine was excited to bring the health care provider to his seven-story retail property that’s expected to be completed this summer, Fine said.

“It’s a great service for the neighborhood,” Fine said. “We’re very, very proud that they are going to be in our building.”

Community Healthcare operates one other Bronx location at 4215 Third Avenue in Tremont and has 15 total outposts across New York City, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Marc Sitt represented the landlord in the deal. Sitt declined to comment. A representative for Community Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.