Club Studio Leases Second Miami Location in Coconut Grove

Club Studio, a high-end concept from the parent company of L.A. Fitness, is opening a second location in South Florida, the landlord announced.

The gym inked a 38,400-square-foot lease at Grove Central, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development now under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. The deal stretches 15 years with three five-year extensions, according to a filing made to Miami-Dade County.

The two-floor location, scheduled to open in 2024, will offer fitness classes, personal training sessions, cryotherapy and recovery services, plus a cafe, in addition to strength and cardio areas, much like Equinox.

The lease is Club Studio’s second Miami location. Late last year, the fitness concept inked a 10-year lease for 35,363 square feet at Miami Worldcenter. Other locations are set to open in L.A. and Orlando.

Grove Central, developed by Terra and Grass River Property, is set to include a 23-story residential tower with 402 apartments, a portion of which will be designated as workforce housing. Grove Central also will feature 1,250-spot public parking garage and about 170,000 square feet of retail space.

The lease brings the retail component of Grove Central to 85 percent preleased, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-based developers. Other tenants include Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Total Wine and Five Below.

Rod Castan of Metro Commercial represented the landlords, while Jim Petrarca of The Shopping Center Group represented Club Studio. Petrarca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Southwest 27th Avenue, Grove Central will connect to the adjacent Coconut Grove Metrorail station and integrate directly into The Underline park, Miami-Dade County’s bus system and Miami’s popular trolley network.

