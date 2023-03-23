Bathhouse Spa Expanding its Brooklyn Location by 18K SF

Bathhouse, a popular Brooklyn hot(water) spot, is expanding its facility into Brooklyn Brewery’s old warehouse space at 56 Berry Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The spa, which is coming off a couple of tumultuous years with COVID-19 restrictions, currently has 10,000 square feet at 103 North 10th Street and will take over 18,000 square feet in the adjacent 56 Berry, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Bathhouse will have 10,000 square feet in the warehouse — formerly occupied by Brooklyn Brewery, which is departing for Greenpoint — along with 8,000 square feet on the rooftop, the source said.

Both properties are owned by SLJ Management, and asking rent for the additional space was about $90 per square foot. The source did not confirm the length of the lease, and there were no brokers on the deal.

SLJ Management could not be reached for comment. Bathhouse declined to comment.

The bathhouse was founded by Jason Goodman and Travis Talmadge in 2019 when they hired Verona Carpenter Architects to help them convert an old soda factory — retaining many original features of the building — into a full service spa with a social twist to it.

It also isn’t Bathhouse’s only expansion since the pandemic. In October 2021, the duo signed a 15-year lease for 34,328 square feet to open a Manhattan location at Friedland Properties’ 7 West 21st Street, a converted parking garage.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.