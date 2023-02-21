Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Bangkok Bank Lends $65M on Standard International’s Manhattan Hotel Buy

By Andrew Coen
Among the largest individual payoffs in January was a $237.4 million mortgage secured by the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, N.Y.  
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CMBS-Realized Losses Dip in January Despite More Distressed Workouts

By Marc McDevitt
Rain clouds shroud the skyline of Downtown Los Angeles on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in January 2023.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

US Office Sales and Prices Keep Falling With Declining Demand and Ongoing Distress

By Greg Cornfield