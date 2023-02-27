Vibrant Emotional Health Moving Suicide Hotline HQ to 80 Pine Street

A national organization acting as a safety net for suicide prevention is doubling its New York City office footprint.

Vibrant Emotional Health signed a 15-year lease for 59,550 square feet at 80 Pine Street to relocate from its 31,000-square-foot office at 50 Broadway sometime in mid-2023, the New York Post first reported.

The asking rent was in the mid-$50 per square foot, according to landlord Rudin Management.

Vibrant runs the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, the Disaster Distress Hotline, the Veterans Crisis Line, the NFL Life Line and NYC Well, among other more locally based services.

“At a time when so many across the country are experiencing obstacles to their mental health, empowering people to achieve emotional well-being is more important than ever before,” Lesleigh Irish-Underwood, chief external affairs officer at Vibrant, said in a statement. “To have Vibrant housed within these facilities will bolster the impact we are able to make with our work.”

CBRE’s Chris Mansfield, Gerry Miovski, Masha Dudelzak and Ali Gordon negotiated the lease on behalf of Vibrant, while Rudin was represented in-house by Kevin Daly and Tom Keating. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Emery Roth & Sons-designed building between Pearl and Water streets in the Financial District has seen a number of leases in the past year, including the National Urban League signing on for 57,245 square feet and a 14,752-square-foot deal for New York Property Insurance Underwriting Association, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

In January 2021, Rudin began a renovation effort on the 38-story, 1.08 million-square-foot building, coupled with a $38 million refinancing from PGIM Real Estate. Rudin has owned 80 Pine Street since it was built in 1960.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.