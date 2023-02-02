Tile Seller Ann Sacks Plans LIC Showroom

Upscale tile retailer Ann Sacks is opening a showroom in a former toy factory in Long Island City, Queens.

The company, which sells a broad array of tiles for kitchens and baths, leased 21,261 square feet on the ground floor of 21-01 51st Avenue, an old toy factory that has been developed into an office and retail property known as the Cardinal Building, The Real Deal reported.

Ann Sacks will open a studio and showroom for its ceramic, glass, stone and concrete tiles on the entire first floor of the building in the summer, according to TRD. Asking rent for the space was $45 a square foot, and the lease length wasn’t clear.

The wholesaler will hold on to its two Manhattan showrooms at 204 East 58th Street in Midtown and 31 East 18th Street near Union Square.

Tyler Clutts of Cresa represented the tenant in the deal. JLL’s James Ferrigno, Leslie Lanne and Daniel Morici handled it for landlords Kaufman Organization and True North. Spokespeople for both brokerages didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

